TROUP, Texas (KETK) – Christmas came early in Troup on Monday as people celebrated their Holiday in The Country event.

There was plenty of Christmas cheer, merry music played, food trucks fed festive folks and stores downtown stayed open late for cheery customers. Troup held their first ever Christmas tree lighting in front of the library.

The owner of Daily Grace Effect, Deeann Seawright, shared how the event draws people in to celebrate.

“The people in the town are very sweet, they’re caring, they’re compassionate and so I really think that’s what brings people here,” said Seawright.

She added that anyone who didn’t attend the event can still visit them and see what Troup has to offer.