Tyler ISD selects festive drawings for district’s Christmas card

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Two talented students had their artwork selected for this year’s district Christmas card.

Students from all grade levels were encouraged to submit entries, and district administrators selected the winners.

Natalie Martin, a sophomore at Tyler Legacy High School drew a stunning Christmas tree surrounded by red roses.

Johnathan Velez, a freshman at Tyler High School submitted a drawing of a snowman wearing a scarf, a red Christmas hat and a face mask to complete his 2020 holiday outfit.

“Thanks to our very supportive leadership, we are able to celebrate our incredible visual arts program through the annual District Christmas Card tradition,” said Sandy Newton, Director of Fine Arts. “It is such an honor to students to have their artwork enjoyed by so many others.”