UT Health Tyler makes Christmas official, holds tree lighting ceremony

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- UT Health in Tyler got a little brighter this week.

They plugged in the lights for this year’s Christmas tree, yesterday.

The lighting ceremony had to go virtual, like many things in 2020.

Some people attended the celebration from home, but UT Health Chief Operating Officer Brian Brennan was there in person.

He had the honor of lighting the 40-foot tree.

Earlier this year, Brennan was one of 13 million Americans that battled COVID-19.

“This is not about me this about the caregivers that take care of patients and have been dealing with this all year,” said Brennan.

He previously spent 17 days in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit, and he said he had the opportunity to watch firsthand all of the hard work required by our local healthcare workers on the front lines.