Van, Gun Barrel City cancels Christmas parades due to low number of entries, increased COVID-19 cases

VAN, Texas (KETK) – The Van Christmas parade will be cancelled due to a low number of entries and increased number of COVID-19 cases in Van Zandt County.

The parade was originally scheduled for Saturday, December 5.

Other towns and cities have also canceled their holiday parades. In Gun Barrel City, due to an increase of COVID-19 cases and low participation as well, the town canceled their Pixar Christmas parade.

Earlier this month, Lufkin and Palestine also canceled their Christmas parades.

The city of Palestine still encouraged participation of the Christmas Light Tour and decorating contest for homes and businesses.

Those who want to enter the contest, should complete an entry form at www.visitpalestine.com/f/60. Those who don’t want to be in the contest but have a property listed on the light tour, should send their address to heritage@palestine-tx.org or call 903-723-3526.

Lights will be judged on Dec. 12. To get a list of all places on the light tour, download the Visit Palestine, Tx app in Google Play or Apple Store and choose Tours at the top right and then Christmas Light Tour.