Which major stores, restaurant chains are open on Christmas Day?

(ABC4) – If you are in the habit of actually doing your Christmas shopping on December 25th then you probably already know that your shopping options are limited. Many local stores lock the doors, and even some of the most consumer-friendly big-box retailers have given employees the day off.
To save you the trouble of Googling, we’ve compiled a list of the major chains planning to keep their stores and restaurants open for the holiday.
Here’s a look of what’s open – and what isn’t – on Christmas Day 2020. Hours are likely to vary by location.
CLOSED
Walmart
Chipotle
Chick-fil-A
Popeyes
Kripsy Kreme
Target
Kohl’s
Scheels
Taco Bell
OPEN
*Hours may vary by location
CVS
Walgreens
7-Eleven
Starbucks
McDonald’s
Dunkin’
IHOP
Denny’s
Burger King
