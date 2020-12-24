Will Santa drop gold in an East Texas Salvation Army Kettle?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As Santa Claus embarks on his annual Christmas journey, some are wondering if he will secretly drop a gift made of gold into an East Texas Salvation Army kettle.

It happened on Dec. 4 at a Sam’s Club store in Corpus Christi. An anonymous donor left a South African gold coin, known as a Krugerrand, in a kettle. The coin is worth about $2,000 and was discovered by Salvation Army staff as they retrieved money from several kettles.

Similar donations have also been discovered here in East Texas over the past several years. In 2015, someone dropped a Krugerrand in a Salvation Army kettle outside the Walmart on Estes Parkway in Longview.

And in 2011, a secret Santa slipped an American Gold Eagle coin into a kettle at the Brookshire’s at Broadway and Rice in Tyler and outside FRESH on Old Jacksonville Road. The Salvation Army believes that person also donated a gold coin in 2010.

Not all gold donations to the Salvation Army are anonymous. In 2010, a Beaumont coin dealer, Michael Fuljenz, donated a gold piece valued at $1,400. He said the generous gift was not only meant to help the less fortunate, it was to motivate fellow coin dealers across the country to help, too.

This year, the Salvation Army in East Texas hopes Santa might add a bit more gold in time to make someone’s Christmas wish come true.