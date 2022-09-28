TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Grab your boots and get ready to listen to some country music for a great cause because the theme and logo for the 2023 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala was revealed on Wednesday: Hope on the Horizon.

Sara and Ryan Nash will be the Gala Chairs for next year’s event, and for Ryan this cause is personal. In a video message, he shares how he lost his mother to a rare form of cancer in January of this year.

“I cannot think of a better way to honor her memory than by raising funds alongside the American Cancer Society. Every dollar raised, every volunteer, every hour spent on research brings us hope that the cure for cancer is on the horizon.” Ryan Nash, 2023 Chair

The event will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the Texas Rose Horse Park and will benefit the American Cancer Society. The headliner for the event has not been revealed at this time. There will be a live and silent auction at the event as well.

The inaugural Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala is entering its 35th year and was first held in June 1988. To date, more than $17 million dollars has been raised locally to support both local and national cancer support services including cancer research.

To learn more information about the event, you can check out their website here.