PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Things were getting spicy in Palestine on Saturday as the Hot Pepper Festival heated up the area.

The free family friendly event had entertainment for all ages including peppers for people to try, live music and even a hot pepper costume contest.

“Events like this are always impactful because it brings people from the outside of your community, into your community,” said Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Angela Howell-Fields.

The event had a huge turnout and over 150 vendor spots were filled.