How to protect your pipes when it freezes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With temperatures dropping, East Texas plumbers are advising you on how you keep your home safe.

If pipes freeze, it could be a problem anywhere from simply needing a replacement to flooding your entire house.

Owner of Rub-A-Dub Plumbing Brent McDonald advises running water through the faucet that’s the farthest away from your water meter, so that it is pulling water through the whole system and not just a single area.

You can also pick up inexpensive items like insulation to wrap around pipes to keep your home safe.

If supplies are selling out or if you can’t make it out to buy any, there are ways to adjust.

“You can use socks, old rags, clothes, anything that you can that’s going to help it to hold heat,” McDonald said.

Easy fixes like that could save you thousands of dollars.