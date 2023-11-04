LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Republican Women of Gregg County held a first-time veterans appreciation event on Saturday where they presented a one-of-a-kind gift.

“We are the first to say thank you to veterans before Veterans’ Day,” said Jennifer Kranzman, president of the Republican Women of Gregg County.

Kranzman said the group wanted to do something special for the area’s veterans. The purpose of it all was to be patriotic and supportive of service members.

“Every one of them are heroes,” she said. “Every one of them”.

It was one former marine that received the biggest gift of all.

Longview-area veteran Jennifer Aparicio will now be bringing home her very own service dog to be by her side every step of her way.

“He’s going to allow me to start, hopefully, feeling more comfortable in public,” said Aparicio.

The service dog named Serge is a golden poodle and will now aim to help Aparicio in anyway possible.

“It’s going be wonderful for that household,” said Kranzman.

Even though they haven’t known each for very long, “Serge” is already making an impact in her life.

“I was feeling really nervous when I first got here and the first thing he did was just come up and put his head on my lap and immediately it distracted me,” Aparicio said.

She said being able to have a service dog with her is truly life-changing.

“I’m honored,” Aparicio added. “I’m grateful.”