Inaugural ‘Tyler Gives’ event raises more than $200,000 for local nonprofits

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The inaugural “Tyler Gives” event that was hosted by United Way of Smith County on Giving Tuesday raised more than $200,000 on Giving Tuesday.

The final tally came out to $216,991. The event was held to help meet the needs of local charities that are under financial stress from the pandemic.

“I can’t say enough positive things about this community’s response to the increased needs we’ve seen in 2020. The support through the December 1st ‘Tyler Gives’ event and the COVID Relief Fund launched in April allowed us to provide an additional $280,000 to our partner agencies in 2020.” John Gaston, President and CEO of United Way of Smith County

2020 marks United Way of Smith County’s 80th year to serve as the community chest fund for Tyler/Smith County. During that history, the organization has put over $65 Million back into local nonprofit programs that collectively address some of the biggest issues facing Smith County residents. Dozens of local agencies count on funding from the United Way campaign each year.

Anyone in East Texas in need of assistance can dial 2-1-1 to speak with a representative. The line is open 24 hours per day, or individuals can text “211help” to 484848.

