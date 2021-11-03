Inclusive communication boards donated by Randi Mahomes installed in Kansas City playground

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KETK) – A donation by the mother of Patrick Mahomes is helping several Kansas City parks to become more inclusive for all children with new communication boards.

Randi Mahomes personally donated inclusive communication boards which will aid engagements in children, parents and other participants who speak different languages including American Sign Language.

A ribbon cutting took place on Monday at the Variety KC Hospital Hill playground for the first sign language board.

Variety KC is an organization that helps children with disabilities and disadvantages by eliminating barriers to communication and mobility by providing the necessary equipment and devices, providing inclusive opportunities for all children.

“We knew that with our Communication Boards, by pointing or even simply gazing at the various symbols and pictures on the board, even young kids or children with limited expressive language ability can clearly express their needs and wants,” said Deborah Wiebrecht, Variety KC’s Executive Director.

Wiebrecht said that children like the challenge and language opportunity.

“Finding commonalities and ways to play together. It’s one more way to remove barriers and make our playgrounds as inclusive as possible.”

Variety KC Sign Language Boards will be installed in 19 additional Kansas City, Missouri, playgrounds as part of their efforts to partner with Variety KC to make all playgrounds inclusive for all children.