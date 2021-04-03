Iron Horse Mini Train in Mineola opens for 2021 season with Easter Special

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The Iron Horse Mini Train in the Iron Horse Square in Mineola has opened for the 2021 with an Easter Special.

The train opened April 3, the day before Easter Sunday and allowed people to ride the 15-inch scale railroad for free.

Regular runs for the train on on second and fourth Saturday of each month from April through September from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with special run times for holidays and events.

The train is also available for rental on days the train isn’t running at a cost of $100 per hour. The ride must be scheduled one month in advance.

Those who are interested can call 903-569-6183 for questions and or to book the train for a personal event.

Health protocols will be followed with social distancing, sanitization and face masks recommended.

Here is the 2021 Season Schedule: