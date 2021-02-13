It’s important to check on seniors when it’s cold outside

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — While the cold is little more than an inconvenience for most people, it can be dangerous for the elderly, says information from the Visiting Nurse Association of Texas.

“Older adults – and the loved ones who care for them – need to take special care during the winter months to safeguard their health,” the organization says.

As people grow older, their sense of touch becomes less acute. Poor circulation, arthritis and other conditions can diminish the sense of feeling and make it more difficult for older adults to sense the cold, putting them at much greater risk of hypothermia, the VNA says.

The VNA is encouraging people during these bitterly cold temperatures to visit or call on elderly family members and friends. Seniors who lives in an area without power should be moved to a location that has power.

In Tyler, Meals on Wheels volunteers not only bring seniors food to homebound seniors but also check on their well being, including whether they need a heater or blankets to get through the cold weather.

“No one can predict how much winter weather you’re going to get. Obviously we’re getting a lot colder weather this year than I think anyone had planned on and we’re just really glad that our clients have this many (five) meals they can rely on just in case we can’t get to them (because of icy conditions).”