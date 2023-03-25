LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Family and friends came together in Longview today to raise funds and show support for their loved one who recently learned she has cancer.

In December, Brandi McCracken was diagnosed with stage four gastric cancer.

Today’s benefit was called “Red, White and Boo” and centered around her love of arts and crafts. The event featured craft vendors, bounce houses, karaoke and more all to help fight this battle with Brandi.

“I’ve always been the type of never ask for help. I help other people, so for it to come back is extremely overwhelming and I’ve cried a lot, happy tears because I never expected, you know people to help in the way that they have,” McCracken said.

The funds raised today go towards medical expenses, which will help Brandi and her family greatly.