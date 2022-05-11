JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — 50 years ago, the citizens of Jacksonville buried a time capsule to celebrate their hundred-year anniversary.

On Wednesday, the Jacksonville community dug up the capsule.

“I was present that day,” said Randy Gorham, the mayor of Jacksonville. “I was in the 7th grade back then. I don’t recall what was in it, but it was super exciting to dig it up.”

Inside was a letter from President Nixon, some newspapers from that day 50 years ago and even an old phone book that people reminisced over.

“It builds a lot of comradely between our citizens and we hope a lot of people will actually come back in October and help celebrate with us,” said Gorham.

Jacksonville officials say they plan to bury another time capsule to be opened 50 years from now and that will happen later this year.

Shamrock Cleaver was born and raised in Cherokee County. He won a lying contest in 1972 and his prize was being able to put his business card in a time capsule. Although he didn’t see the card he left, he still is grateful to have witnessed this piece of Jacksonville history.

“It feels good. I’m just 87 so I was in my prime of life 50 years ago,” said Cleaver.

The Vanishing Texana Museum will have everything on display in the coming weeks for everyone to enjoy. Jacksonville officials said they plan to bury another time capsule to be opened 50 years from now and that will happen later this year.