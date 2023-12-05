JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville was awarded by the National Association of Town Watch for its police-community partnership.

The National Association of Town Watch hosts the National Night Out annually, a program that seeks to grow police-community relations by hosting events run by local police departments for their communities.

“Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and much, much more.” National Association of Town Watch

This year, Jacksonville was awarded first place for cities with a population between 5,000 and 15,000 for their community involvement in the National Night Out.

According to a statement made by the Jacksonville Police Department, In 2021 they committed to make the National Night Out their best free event in Jacksonville with over 3,500 attendees. In 2022 the event grew to over 5,000 participants. This year, Jacksonville had over 9,000 total attendees, earning them the first place award.

“We couldn’t have done it without the support of this amazing community. We had over $45,000 in donations this year from 90 organizations. Jacksonville is a community that comes together, celebrates together, and sticks together. While we have achieved 1st place this year, next year will be even better! We can’t wait to see everyone there,” said Amanda Bragg,

Corporal over Community Engagement.