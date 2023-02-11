JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville High School senior Kentrell “Trey” Ferguson has set up a stuffed animal drop off to benefit Upbring foster care in Tyler.

Ferguson, a member of JHS’ National Honor Society, has set up drop offs at the Jacksonville Wal-Mart on:

Saturday Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday Feb. 12 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday March 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Upbring foster care has 14 locations across Texas and connected 113 children with forever families in 2021, according to Upbring’s website.

Ferguson is also accepting financial donations which will also go to Upbring.