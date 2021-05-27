Jacksonville Public Library opens after months of being shut down

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Public Library opened after several months of being closed.

The library shut down after it was replaced by a Chick Fil A in October 2020. The new library was built next to the Tomato Bowl Stadium.

“We’re thrilled to be back,” Trina Stidham, the Jacksonville Library director, said.

The library had taken a while to build because of COVID delays and election delays. While the library was closed, library staff were still helping their community by phone, digital library checkouts and even renewing library cards.

“Our patrons are relieved to be able to come back to the library and see a friendly face and there are still so many people that need internet, need public access computers,” Stidham said. “Our first check out this morning was for audio CDs for someone who was going on a vacation.”

Some of the new additions despite being a bigger space is the access to the increase of high speed internet.

“I think with our increase of high speed internet more people are going to bring their own devices to use the library,” Stidham said.

In addition to the grand re-opening and new location the library received a $500 donation from patrons to start the summer reading program for kids.

“We plan all year for summer reading, and we normally start requesting donations and in January and February of the year for the [summer reading program,]” Stidham said.

For six weeks the Jacksonville library hosts activities, presentations stories, crafts and story times for people of all ages from 18-months-old to adulthood. Kids also get to win prizes for however many books they read.

“That money mainly goes toward the children’s activities for supplies and projects,” Stidham said.

In the past the library had done summer feeding programs where visitors were able to get lunch at the library.

“[This] is very important to children who are not in school during this time,” Stidham said. “Some kids don’t get all three meals when school ends so some of the donations go toward lunch activities.”

However, due to COVID, the renovation and the move, Stidham said that they are not sure that lunch at the library will be happening and that it may happen next year.

The library will be open at full capacity however the Stidham said that they placed some areas six feet apart. Stidham also said that virtual programs will still continue for those who want to participate.