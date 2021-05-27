Jacksonville Tomato Festival to return in 2 weeks after Covid cancelation in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – After being canceled last year due to Covid, one of East Texas’ juiciest community events will be returning on June 12.

The 37th annual Jacksonville Tomato Fest will come back in style will all kinds of events and games that involve everyone in the community.

Residents can enter the Tomato Eating Contest, where you have three minutes to eat as many tomatoes as you can. The defending 2019 champion is Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis.

Local farmers will also bring their biggest and prettiest tomatoes for the “Best Home Grown Tomato Contest.” There will also be local produce for sale, including onions, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, and others vegetables.

There will also be soccer and tennis tournaments along with other sports activities that include a 5k run, fishing tournament, and dodgeball tournament.

For shoppers, 200 vendors will have sales and there will also be a car show inside the famous Tomato Bowl. The following food items will be available:

Fried green tomatoes

Hamburgers

Fried green tomato sandwich

Fried pies

Turkey legs

Nachos

Tornado taters

Frito pies

Brisket sandwiches

Tacos

Pulled pork sandwiches

Smoothie drinks

$500 will be given away in a talent show and $325 in the youth division.