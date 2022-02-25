TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Johnson’s Grocery will be closing after offering their services to the Tyler community for 57 years.

The store was started by the Johnson family, and now they decided to say goodbye. Their last day will be Feb. 28.

The business was opened in 1965 by the grandfather of the current store owner. His name was Sedrick Johnson Sr.

Photo of Sedrick and Goldie Johnson, who founded Johnson’s Grocery. Courtesy: Johnson’s Grocery

He and his wife Goldie and their children managed the business until they no longer had the strength to do so. Then, his son Leroy Johnson ran the store. He was a mechanic and the oldest of 12 siblings.

Leroy was the head of the store until he passed away in 2010. Now, the store is run by Palanda Gordon, Leroy’s daughter and his wife Betty Jean Johnson, who has worked at the store for 57 years.

Sonja Gee Sadler is Palanda’s cousin, and she would also lend a hand with the store. Palanda is married to Edward Gordon and she said, he was her support system while she ran the store. Their kids Audriuna, Krystal and Mikah have also helped at the business whenever they had a chance.

Palanda and her brother, Marcel and their cousins Keith and Marco have a really close relationship and they have been her security team after her father passed away. The owner of the store also thanked her morning crew and the community for visiting their business for decades.

“And to every customer that has stepped foot in our doors, we say “thank you.” It has been a pleasure to serve you all. God has truly blessed us and has shown us favor and for that we are truly grateful! Johnson’s Grocery signing out,” said Palanda.