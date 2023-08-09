TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Thanks to their grant program, the Junior League of Tyler presented Meals on Wheels of East Texas with money to buy two new vehicles for their drivers.

Meals on Wheels delivers nearly three thousand meals each day to the older and disabled community. One of their drivers, who’s almost 80 years old, had been using an old vehicle that they nicknamed “shake, rattle, and roll” because it’s condition. He is one of the recipients of the new vehicles.

“Through the junior league’s generous donation, we were able to buy a 2023 Honda Fit, that’s nice and smooth and can make it to all the rural places that he goes to. When we told him about his new car, the smile on his face was as big as his heart,” said Collin Taylor of Meals on Wheels of East Texas.

Nicole Robbins, the President Junior League of Tyler, said that the donation was extremely rewarding and fulfilling for both organizations.

“It’s just so rewarding. It makes all of our worthwhile, all our hours at mistletoe and magic and touch a truck and all our fundraisers just come to life when you get a car like that be donated,” said Robbins.

Meals on Wheels said if you are in need or know someone in need of their services to contact them for assistance. You can visit their website here.