Junior League of Tyler to hold Mistletoe at Home online auction fundraiser

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Junior League of Tyler will hold an online silent auction this week called Mistletoe at Home to help fund its community-service projects.

Traditionally in the first week of December, JLT sponsors Mistletoe & Magic, a holiday market in Harvey Convention Center that attracts thousands. The market was canceled because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19. JLT uses the market to raise funds for its projects and to donate money to service organizations.

Event organizers are hoping that those who would normally attend Mistletoe & Magic will take part in Mistletoe At Home.

“With hopeful hearts we continued to plan our event throughout the year. However,

with the current conditions having worsened, we felt as though pivoting to a

Mistletoe at Home event was paramount in the safety of our community. In order to

continue supporting our nonprofit agencies and partners, it is so important that

everyone in our community participate in our online fundraising initiatives,” said JLT

President Lindsey Harrison.

The auction will go live at 5 p.m. Wednesday and people will be able to place bids until noon Dec. 11, the announcement said.

Auction items will include jewelry, gifts, trips and party packages. For information on how to take part in the auction and some of the items up for bid, go the JLT’s website.

“Our incredible vendors and community partners truly need our support more than

ever,” said Susanne Mackintosh, Mistletoe & Magic Chair. “We are humbled by

the support of our generous sponsors and donors and feel that this decision is the best

for our community. We feel confident that Mistletoe at Home will be successful in

raising the funds necessary to honor the League’s commitment to our local nonprofits.”

Mistletoe at Home will allow the League to continue to support organizations while keeping the health and safety of the community as a top priority.