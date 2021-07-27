Junior League’s Mistletoe & Magic holiday market moving to Rose Garden Center

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Junior League of Tyler will hold Mistletoe & Magic, its annual holiday shopping market, Dec. 1 to 4, at the Rose Garden Center in Tyler this year.

In previous years, the market has been held in Harvey Convention Center. However the convention center is being demolished and replaced. The Junior League announced earlier the market would be held at the Cascades country club. Because of work that will take place at the Cascades, the market now will be held at Rose Garden Center on the East Texas Fairgrounds.

“With a new venue comes new and exciting things, but many will remain the same; you can still expect a festive holiday shopping experience with diverse merchants from all over the country, entertaining events for all ages, and a huge focus on fundraising for our community,” the announcement said.

Last year, because of COVID-19 concerns, the market was held as an on-line event.

The theme this year is “A Chinoiserie Christmas.” The market will have more than 70 specialty merchants from around the nation as well as special events, a brunch and entertainment, organizers said.

“With change comes the opportunity to create new memories, experiences, and ways to show our community what the Junior League of Tyler is all about,” Mistletoe & Magic Chairwoman Chelsea Cooper said.

Mistletoe & Magic is the primary fundraiser for the community service organization.

Junior League uses money from Mistletoe & Magic to help support more than 20 local nonprofit agencies and community programs. To date, The Junior League of Tyler has given back more than $8 million and hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours to the betterment of Smith County, the announcement said.

The Junior League of Tyler is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing women’s potential and improving communities through trained volunteers. Its purposes are educational and charitable.