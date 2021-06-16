Keep safety in mind when kids are having fun in the pool

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — With temperatures this weekend expected to be well into the 90s, a lot of children will be heading to pools to beat the heat. But with all those children in pools comes an increase in the risk of drownings.

Recently a 10-year-old boy died in a backyard pool in Pollok near Lufkin.

Learning to swim is an essential skill for children, experts say.

“Obviously our kids being young, being babies, we want to know (how to swim),” said John McKinney, a parent.

He said he has made sure his children know how to float until someone could get them out of the water.

To make sure Tyler’s Fun Forest Pool, 900 Glenwood Blvd., operates as safely as possible, the city has just implemented new rules.

“Due to a high use of our Fun Forest Pool facility, we are implementing new rules and time slots. This will allow more of our community to enjoy Fun Forest Pool throughout the remainder of the season,” said information from the city.

The new time slots for use of the pool are:

Wednesday to Friday: noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6p.m.

Sunday: 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

All guests will have to clear the pool after each time slot so employees can check the pool and allow new guests to enter. No outside food is allowed in the pool area but drinks are allowed if they are not in glass containers.

Despite precautions being taken at some pools, drowning is the No. 1 cause of accidental death in children ages 1 to 4, show statistics. Almost 30 children have drowned in Texas so far this year.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services advises parents to never leave their children unsupervised near water.

Also while at the pool, parents are advised to keep their children hydrated with plenty of fluids, to apply sunscreen to them and to make sure they are spending some time in the shade to get a break from the sun