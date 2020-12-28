Keep safety in mind when setting off fireworks

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Those who plan to send out 2020 by shooting off fireworks should keep safety in mind at all times, officials and fireworks vendors say.

In Texas people can buy fireworks Dec. 20 to Jan. 1. One must be at least 16 to buy or sell fireworks. To set fireworks off, one must be at least 00 feet from flammable liquids, compressed gasses or other fireworks.

Fireworks can only be set off outside city limits.

Fire officials say because of high winds and dry conditions, it is not a goo idea to set off fireworks in East Texas this year.

The National Safety Council advises people to follow these safety tips: