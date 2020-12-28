Keep safety in mind when setting off fireworks

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Those who plan to send out 2020 by shooting off fireworks should keep safety in mind at all times, officials and fireworks vendors say.
In Texas people can buy fireworks Dec. 20 to Jan. 1. One must be at least 16 to buy or sell fireworks. To set fireworks off, one must be at least 00 feet from flammable liquids, compressed gasses or other fireworks.
Fireworks can only be set off outside city limits.
Fire officials say because of high winds and dry conditions, it is not a goo idea to set off fireworks in East Texas this year.
The National Safety Council advises people to follow these safety tips:
- Never allow young children to handle fireworks
- Older children should use them only under close adult supervision
- Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
- Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
- Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands
- Never light them indoors
- Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person
- Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting
- Never ignite devices in a container
- Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
- Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
- Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire
- Never use illegal fireworks