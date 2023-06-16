TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Keep Tyler Beautiful is partnering with Brookshire’s Grocery Company to teach Tyler residents about the importance of bees during National Pollinator Week.

Starting Monday, June 19, at the Rice Road Brookshire’s location, signs will be posted next to each product that would not be on a shelf without the help of pollinators.

“One in every three bites of food we eat contains at least one pollinator-dependent crop or bi-product,” said Erin Garner, Keep Tyler Beautiful Coordinator. “We are excited to be able to show what that actually looks like to consumers and hopefully make them understand how important it is to protect bees and other pollinators.”

Keep Tyler Beautiful’s goal is to encourage community beautification, waste reduction and recycling activities. Through planning, initiating and coordinating programs for litter control, environmental sustainability and beautification, they strive to unite people and raise public interest in building a cleaner, better city.

Keep Tyler Beautiful celebrates bees, birds, and other pollinators for National Pollinator Week from June 19 to June 25. To learn more about how to protect pollinators and what ingredients are pollinator-dependent, visit KTyB online here for educational resources and activities for kids.

You can also join KTyB in person at Bee Day in the Garden on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rose Garden, located at 420 Rose Park Dr. There will be activities, vendors, food trucks, and workshops. For more information, visit their website here.

If you would like to get involved, contact Keep Tyler Beautiful Coordinator Erin Garner at KTyB@TylerTexas.com or call at (903) 531-1335.