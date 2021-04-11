Keep Tyler Beautiful hosts city-wide clean up event with around 300 people

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, Keep Tyler Beautiful held a city-wide clean up event.

Locals and volunteers came to help clean nearby parks, streets and campuses. The parks department provided trash bags, gloves and an event t-shirt.

Despite COVID-19 protocols, one of the organizers of the event, Belen Casillas, the Keep Tyler Beautiful coordinator, was pleased with the turn out.

“About 300 who registered to do a city-wide clean up,” Casillas said.

The clean up was part of the state wide “Don’t Mess With Texas” trash-off and the nation-wide “Great American Clean Up.”