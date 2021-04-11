TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, Keep Tyler Beautiful held a city-wide clean up event.
Locals and volunteers came to help clean nearby parks, streets and campuses. The parks department provided trash bags, gloves and an event t-shirt.
Despite COVID-19 protocols, one of the organizers of the event, Belen Casillas, the Keep Tyler Beautiful coordinator, was pleased with the turn out.
“About 300 who registered to do a city-wide clean up,” Casillas said.
The clean up was part of the state wide “Don’t Mess With Texas” trash-off and the nation-wide “Great American Clean Up.”
- Keep Tyler Beautiful hosts city-wide clean up event with around 300 people
- Off-duty Pentagon officer charged with second-degree murder after 2 killed in Takoma Park shooting
- What a car’s ‘black box’ records and how to check if your vehicle has one
- Fewer Americans than ever attend houses of worship, Gallup poll finds
- Why are so many catalytic converters being stolen?