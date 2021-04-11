Keep Tyler Beautiful hosts city-wide clean up event with around 300 people

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, Keep Tyler Beautiful held a city-wide clean up event.

Locals and volunteers came to help clean nearby parks, streets and campuses. The parks department provided trash bags, gloves and an event t-shirt.

Despite COVID-19 protocols, one of the organizers of the event, Belen Casillas, the Keep Tyler Beautiful coordinator, was pleased with the turn out.

“About 300 who registered to do a city-wide clean up,” Casillas said.

The clean up was part of the state wide “Don’t Mess With Texas” trash-off and the nation-wide “Great American Clean Up.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51