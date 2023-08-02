TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Keep Tyler Beautiful (KTyB) is hosting its annual Daffodil Bulb Sale Aug. 1 through Sept. 29. Proceeds from this fundraiser go towards KTyB programs to encourage beautification in Tyler.

According to KTyB, “the ready-to-plant bags of Carlton Yellow Daffodils will cost $25 per fifty-count bag.” The organization will also be selling bulk Texas Wildflower seed mixes in half-pound and one-pound quantities.

Orders must be placed online here. Anyone interested in donating bags of daffodils or wildflower seeds can order online for KTyB volunteers to plant around Tyler.

Orders will be available to pick up on Friday, Oct. 27 at the Rose Garden Center in the Rose Room from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Orders will also be available beginning the following Monday at the Keep Tyler Beautiful office at 1718 W. Houston St. from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The last pick-up date will be on Nov. 17 at the Downtown Recycle Center at 414 N. Bois D’Arc Ave, said KTyB.

For more information, you can visit KTyB’s website here or e-mail Erin Garner, Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator, at KTyB@TylerTexas.com.