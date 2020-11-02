Keep Tyler beautiful hosts Tyler Recycle day and Paint Recycle day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Keep Tyler Beautiful and the City of Tyler Solid Waste Department will host their annual Tyler Recycles day and Paint Collection day as one combined event on Saturday, November 14 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The event will take place in the Solid Waste employee parking lot, south of the Recycling Center, located at 418 N. Bois D’Arc Ave.

This event will provide a free and easy form of disposal of latex and oil-based paint and common household hazardous waste items for Tyler residents.

Tyler residents may bring any old or partially used buckets of paint they would like to dispose of. They can bring a total of 25 gallons of latex or oil-based paint per household.

The Solid Waste Department asked that residents not bring epoxy or aerosol paints.

Residents can also take part in the free document shredding and battery recycling during the event.

The City of Tyler residents will also need to bring a valid water bill and driver’s license as proof of residency. No professional or commercial painters.

Safety Tips for Transporting Hazardous Waste to the Event:

Bring paint in its original containers with a label, if possible.

Make sure the container is sealed so it doesn’t leak in the car.

If the container leaks, put it in a larger container and use an oil-absorbing product such as “Oil Dry” or cat litter to soak up spills.

For more information on this event, please contact Belen Casillas at bcasillas@tylertexas.com. For more information on Keep Tyler Beautiful, visit the website at www.KeepTylerBeautiful.com.