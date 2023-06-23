TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler stopped by East Texas Live to let the community know about the events they have coming up soon, including ‘Bee Day in the Garden.’

For national pollinator week, Keep Tyler Beautiful is hosting ‘Bee Day in the Garden’ from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tyler Rose Garden. There will be vendors, food trucks, music and activities for kids to celebrate and appreciate our pollinators.

KTB has also partnered with Brookshire’s on Rice Road by putting up signs to educate the public on what foods bees are responsible for pollinating.

The group will also be hosting a summer playground program at P.T. Cole Park, Glass Recreation Center, and Emmett J. Scott Park Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 for kids 6 to 12 years old. Food will be provided by East Texas Food Bank. For more information, you can visit Tyler Parks and Rec on Facebook, give them a call at 903-531-1370, or visit their website here.