Kendra Scott in Tyler to host blood drive this weekend

A registered nurse draws blood from Harlem resident Saundra Maynard during a COVID-19 antibody test drive at the Abyssinian Baptist Church, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the Harlem neighborhood of the Manhattan. Churches in low income communities across New York are offering COVID-19 testing to residents in conjunction with Northwell Health and New York State. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) If one of your new years resolutions was to give back to your community more this year, here’s a chance. The newly opened Kendra Scott in Tyler is set to host a blood drive this coming Saturday.

The Carter BloodCare bus will be at the Kendra Scott The Village at Cumberland Park location from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. They are located at 8934 South Broadway, Tyler.

To schedule an appointment for this location, contact Brittany Holder at (817) 729-1429.

According to Carter BloodCare, this time of the year is particularly difficult to come by blood, especially during a pandemic.

Hospitals continue to order blood products for their transfusion-dependent patients at all hours, when moments could mean the difference between life and death. Carter BloodCare reminds the community that even in the midst of a pandemic, it is still safe to donate blood and patients are counting on those donations.

If you miss the Kendra Scott blood drive, there will be one the following day at Exceptional Emergency Center. It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2222 ESE Loop 323, Tyler.

To schedule an appointment for that event, contact Rachel Keller at (409) 433-8273.

To reduce wait times, appointments are encouraged and blood donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. This helps manage “social distancing.” Donors and staff are required to wear masks; and surfaces are cleaned between each donor.

Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood.