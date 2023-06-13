KETK will be collecting donations to benefit the East Texas Food Bank beginning Monday, June 12, through Friday June 16. A collection bin will be placed in the lobby. A list of items that can be donated is below.

What items can be donated?

  • Non-perishable item such as: canned fruit and/or vegetables, evaporated milk, corn meal mix
  • Foods that are unopened
  • Foods that are not in glass containers
  • Foods within expiration dates listed on the packaging

What are the most needed items?

  • Canned meat or fish (ham, Spam, pork, tuna, salmon)
  • Canned vegetables & fruits (all sizes & kinds)
  • Canned juices
  • Canned or packaged meats (mac and cheese, chili, stews, soups, pasta, peanut butter-plastic jar only, cereal-hot or cold)
  • Personal hygiene products (toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, diapers-all sizes, toilet tissue)
