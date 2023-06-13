KETK will be collecting donations to benefit the East Texas Food Bank beginning Monday, June 12, through Friday June 16. A collection bin will be placed in the lobby. A list of items that can be donated is below.

What items can be donated?

Non-perishable item such as: canned fruit and/or vegetables, evaporated milk, corn meal mix

Foods that are unopened

Foods that are not in glass containers

Foods within expiration dates listed on the packaging

What are the most needed items?