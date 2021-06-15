KETK & FOX 51 holding food drive Wednesday to benefit the East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, Texas (KETK) KETK and FOX 51 News are teaming up once again with the East Texas Food Bank to help those in need.

On Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., we will be collecting non-perishable food items in our parking lot.

You’ll be able to meet on-air personalities, while helping your neighbor in need. So join us on Thursday to collect food for our community.

If you don’t want to bring food items, you’re more than welcome to bring donations to drop off as well!

The East Texas Food Bank is a non-profit organization that serves 26 counties in the East Texas area.