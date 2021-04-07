KETK Gives Back: Rusk County Sheriff’s Office receives $1,200 from Peters Chevrolet

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, Peters Chevrolet presented a $1,200 donation to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office as part of KETK Gives Back.

Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said he appreciated that his office was being recognized for service.

“It (receiving support) is vital to us,” Valdez said. “It’s vital for morale. It lets us know that what we’re doing is truly making a difference.” He added later, “We do what we can every single day.”

Valdez praised his employees for working together. “We all have a common goal and that’s to serve our county and we take that very seriously and obviously it shows.”

Justin Walker of the sales department of Peters Chevrolet said the dealership supports first responders.

“They go out and do a job that most people don’t want to do,” he said. “We just want them to know that we appreciate and respect everything they do for us in the community.”

Peters Chevrolet is set to give four donations to first responders this year.