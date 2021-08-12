KETK GIVES BACK: Alert Academy in Big Sandy receives $1,200 from Peters Chevrolet

BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, Peters Chevrolet presented a $1,200 donation to the Alert Academy in Big Sandy as part of KETK Gives Back.

The Air Land Emergency Response Team is a “Christian discipleship and service program that trains young men to meet needs in times of crisis,” according to their website.

Battalion Commanding Officer Phil Vanderford said that students often only spend nine months with the program before moving on to a career at a fire department or with EMS. He also described what made the Alert Academy unique.

I think it’s the style of our training. We start out with that military style boot camp. It’s very intense, rigorous training. There’s a lot of brotherhood that gets built here. So, our students are going through those hard things together. They have some shared prupose. Really brings a close bond. Battalion Commanding Officer Phil Vanderford

Mark Peters with Peters Chevrolet said the dealership supports first responders.

Peters Chevrolet is set to give four donations to first responders this year and Thursday’s was the second. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received the first back in the spring.