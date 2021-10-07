KETK GIVES BACK: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK News recognized the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for their dedication to protecting their community.

Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores said that his department is working daily to improve quality of life in their community.

“It’s a wonderful group,” Flores said. “We’ve been working shorthanded for several months now, and everybody is pulling their load and we’re trying to make a difference.”

Flores spoke about how it is hard for any business to recruit right now, but there are a lot of benefits to a career in law enforcement.

“In particular law enforcement is a great one to feel a great sense of pride that you have done something, that you have accomplished something and made a difference in the community,” Flores said.

Flores emphasized that he is proud of his staff.

“Without a doubt, from the chief deputy down to every position in the department, I’m proud of them,” Flores said. “Everybody shows up everyday, they do what’s asked of them and a lot more that we don’t even think about. They make things happen.”

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed team members a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.