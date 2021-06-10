KETK GIVES BACK: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was honored by KETK News on Thursday for serving their community.

“I could not be prouder to be the sheriff leading this group of folks.” Sheriff Rudy flores

He also mentioned that the department had to deal with some hardships this year.

“This year alone we’ve dealt with COVID infections, floods, snowmaggeddon, and every other challenge you could throw at us and these folks have risen to the challenge, every single time,” said Flores.

He also feels grateful to serve his community.

“I’m blessed with a county that supports law enforcement and public service, and I could not ask for more.” Sheriff Rudy Flores

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided a free lunch for everyone at the Sheriff’s Office to show its gratitude. Peters also is giving four donations this year to first responders.