LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back visited Angelina County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday to commend them for their service and commitment to the community.

Sheriff Greg Sanches said that his favorite thing to do in Angelina County is helping people.

“We have a good group of folks that are very professional and do their job well, and you know we serve and protect the folks.” Sheriff Greg Sanches

Sanches also said that the office is low on deputies and dispatchers.

“The deputies, their main job is to patrol the areas and neighborhoods and things. They take calls, a lot of calls. They deal a lot with civil issues and then of course mental issues too, mental health issues. Patrolling is the main thing.” Sheriff Greg Sanches

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.