ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back visited the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday to recognize them for their service.

Sheriff Greg Sanches said they have a good group of people at their office.

“They do a good job, and I’m proud of them,” he said.

The sheriff also said people share their concerns with them, and the office tries to solve their problems.

“We’re here to serve and protect the people,” said Sanches.

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.