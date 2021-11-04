KETK GIVES BACK: Arp Police Department

ARP, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK News recognized the Arp Police Department for their continued service to their Arp community.

Chief Joe Keegan said that the Arp Police Department runs 24/7 operations with six employees and he’s proud of everything that they do.

“We’re here to protect the community, give back to the community and make sure everything stays in order as it should,” said Officer Hammer.

Chief Keegan said that all of their officers are very community driven and get to know the community, work in the community and that it is helpful for them to be there.

“Being a law enforcement officer is basically a calling… it’s just something that we look forward to doing, we look forward to coming to work, looking forward to serving and giving back,” said Chief Keegan.

The Arp Police Department thanks the community for their support and everything that they do to help and keep the city safe.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed team members a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.