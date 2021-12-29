KETK GIVES BACK: Arp Volunteer Fire Department

ARP, Texas (KETK) – KETK visited the Arp Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday to thank them for their commitment to helping the community.

“I’m very proud of these guys for what they’ve been over the past year, facing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. You know serving on the front lines,” said Captain Michael Vanwinkle with the Arp Volunteer Fire Department.

KETK GIVES BACK: Upshur County Sheriff’s Department

Many of the firefighters were hired last fall, and this is the first recruit class they’ve had recently.

“They’ve taken what we do on a daily basis to an entirely new level through their training and the way that they’ve approached their job over the past year,” said Vanwinkle.

He also said lieutenants have to do one hour of company level training every day.

“It’s really showing up on the fire ground and in our response to emergency medical scenes,” said Vanwinkle.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.

KETK GIVES BACK: Henderson County Sheriff’s Department