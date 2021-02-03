KETK GIVES BACK: Athens Fire Department

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, KETK gave thanks to the Athens Fire Department for serving their community.

The department showed off an engine that they received just last year. Chief Russel Marshall said that the 27 men in the department are their “greatest assest.”

“We have great support from our community. They’re always taking care of us in various ways… We do a puppet program in the schools to teach kids about fire safety. Chief Russell Marshall

Chief Marshall said that education about smoke detectors is important, especially during the winter time.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed the entire department a free lunch to show their gratitude.

This is sponsored content.