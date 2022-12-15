ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the Athens Police Department and spoke with Athens Police Chief John Densmore to talk about their growth.

Chief Densmore thanked the Athens community for supporting Athens Police Department while they continue to grow.

“As you can see by the people behind us, we have a great relationship and partnership with people and entities within the city. Represented here we have UT Health, we have the Chamber of Commerce, we have business owners, we have Sheriff Hillhouse, we have the Help Center; there’s a lot of people that make the police department and this city a great place to work, live and shop.” Chief John Densmore

The police department is getting a new station as well, according to Densmore.

“We have a new police station coming in, that wouldn’t happen without the support of our city government, city council and the citizens of this city. We just got done doing a test this morning for new hires, we’re testing again in January. So if your interested in working for a progressive company that’s is very supported by the citizens and the community then this is the place to come.” Chief John Densmore

The new police station is slated to be completed in July, according to Densmore.

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.