KETK GIVES BACK: Ben Wheeler Fire & Rescue

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, KETK News honored Ben Wheeler Fire & Rescue for their continued dedication to all the citizens of their community.

Ben Wheeler Fire & Rescue serves around 4,500 people in the southeastern portion of Van Zandt County.

“We are very proud of our volunteers. The community would not have fire protection if the volunteers didn’t come out here on their own time.” Gary Ross, Ben Wheeler Fire Chief

Ben Wheeler fire is always looking for volunteers. Anyone interested in serving their community may stop by the Ben Wheeler Fire Department or reach out to Chief Ross at 903-219-1218.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed the entire department a free lunch to show their gratitude.

They will be making four donations this year to local fire and police departments that KETK features.

