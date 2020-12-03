KETK GIVES BACK: Big Sandy Police Department

BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – KETK on Wednesday recognized the Big Sandy Police Department for their service to the local community and for the sacrifices they make.

Officer Bradley said that with such a small department, there is not always as many officers patrolling the streets, but that “public safety” remained a top priority.

As part of KETK Gives Back, one East Texas group of first responders will receive a donation. The department has now been entered to receive a $5,000 award.

This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

