KETK GIVES BACK: Brownsboro PD to buy new digital radios after receiving $5K check from Peters Chevrolet

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK News highlighted the Brownsboro Police Department for the dedication they give to their community.

The department received a $5,000 check to make improvements that are needed. This is thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Chief Danny Ford said that the donated money would be used to help them buy brand new digital radios inside their cars. The cost will range to nearly $34,000.

Chris Smith from Peters Chevrolet was on hand to present the check with Chief Ford.