BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, KETK recognized the Brownsboro Volunteer Fire Department for the service they provide to their Henderson County community.

Fire Chief Ricky Smith expressed his gratitude for the service that volunteer firefighting provides to the community, saying “it means a lot to us because volunteer firefighting is a dying breed right now. Nobody wants to do it for free anymore, so I’m very proud of the members we’ve got.”

Smith said that his entire 18-man crew is made up of volunteers. They meet every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the station.

The chief also said that things have been “pretty quiet” around the community, but that they do get frequent grassfire calls due to the dry climate. Smith added that the best way to avoid causing a grassfire when creating a burn pile is to “wait until a day that it isn’t windy and have a water supply close to it.”

Finally, Smith mentioned that one of the department’s member’s houses burned down recently and that the crew has been assisting in the reconstruction of his home. The member said that he is “extremely grateful” and that he “wouldn’t have been able to do anything without them.”

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.