BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK recognized the Bullard Police Department for the service they provide to their community.

Bullard Police Chief Jeff Bragg said the department works to make their community safe. He explained the usage of their new space.

“It’s made a lot of difference in the room for the city,” Bragg said. “We’ve been able to help our victims, giving them more privacy, and things of that nature.”

Lieutenant John Hill talked about some upcoming events in the department.

“We have the Blast Over Bullard, which is our Fourth of July event, that usually occurs the weekend before the Fourth of July, a couple days before that,” Hill said. “That’s going to be located here in our city. That’s a big event, a lot of turnout, a good time, a fireworks show, lots of stuff for the kids to do.”

Then in October, the department will have National Night Out at their city park. Bullard PD also has two new Chevrolet Tahoe patrol units and is currently hiring.

“We’re a growing community, and with that our department’s growing at a fair rate,” Hill said. “We’re hiring officers. This is some of the equipment we need to equip those officers. These are state of the art patrol units, everything from the in-car data systems and computers to this particular unit right here is our drone support unit.”

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.