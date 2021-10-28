KETK GIVES BACK: Bullard Volunteer Fire Department for National First Responders Day

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the Bullard Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday for their service to their Smith/Cherokee County border community.

As volunteers, the firefighters have other jobs that they have to balance with their time at the station as well as with their families.

Lt. Peter Riley says they cover an area of 90 square miles over both counties and see more than 600 calls a year.

He warned residents to use space heaters safely with temperatures getting ready to drop in mid-fall and winter.

Riley said to keep the area a kid-free zone and to check your smoke alarm batteries before it gets too cold.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed team members a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.